Independence Health System cutting 81 jobs this week as part of downsizing

Independence Health is cutting 81 jobs this week as part of a larger downsizing.

In a statement released to KDKA, Independent Health System expressed that while they value all of their employees, they, like so many other health systems, "continue to face unrelenting and unprecedented financial and operational pressures—both within healthcare and across the broader economy."

The statement goes on to say that Independence Health, "must continue to make difficult but necessary decisions," and that one of those decisions is a reduction in their workforce.

The 81 jobs lost this week are part of a broader layoff. Since Jan. 1, Independence Health has been in the process of eliminating 151 positions, though they have not specified what positions or facilities have been or will be affected.

Since 2024, Independence Health has cut its operating losses by half, and they are looking to keep those losses on a downward trend.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals on Thursday, as well as several individuals who are believed to have been affected by this downsizing but have yet to hear back.

The full statement from Independence Health System can be found below:

"At Independence Health System, our mission remains unwavering: to deliver expert care to the communities we serve while securing the long-term strength and stability of our organization.

"Over the past two years, we have made meaningful progress—cutting our losses nearly in half from 2023 to 2024. But despite these efforts, like many health systems, we continue to face unrelenting and unprecedented financial and operational pressures—both within healthcare and across the broader economy. We must continue to make difficult but necessary decisions.

"One of those decisions is a reduction in our workforce. As part of a broader cost containment effort, 122 FTEs (151 positions), or about 2 percent of our 7,300-person team, have been or will be eliminated between January 1, 2025, and now. This includes 81 individuals who will be impacted this week—either through transfers to vacant roles or, sadly, through the loss of their current positions.

"Let us be clear: these decisions are not a reflection of the dedication, talent, or contributions of those affected. But not acting decisively in the face of our financial challenges would jeopardize the care we provide and the future we are working so hard to protect. We owe it to our patients and our communities to preserve and strengthen the health system relied on by so many for expert care, here."