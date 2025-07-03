Early-morning truck fire causes massive traffic backups on Parkway West near Pittsburgh International Airport

An early-morning truck fire on the Parkway West led to major traffic delays near Pittsburgh International Airport.

The inbound lanes of I-376 were shut down just after 5 a.m. when a truck caught fire with massive flames and large amounts of smoke seen from drivers who were caught in the delays.

The fire broke out along the Parkway West between the Clinton Road interchange and the exits for the airport in Findlay Township.

A truck caught fire along the Parkway West early Thursday morning. Submitted

Emergency crews were able to get one lane open to help alleviate the traffic backups just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported or what sparked the flames.