Illegal trash dumping on Pittsburgh's North Side has neighbors fed up

Neighbors on Pittsburgh's North Side say they are fed up with illegal trash dumping.

One man reached out to KDKA to say it's been an ongoing problem, and he wants answers.

"We've had inspectors and neighbors confront them and asked them to stop doing this to our neighborhood," North Side resident Craig Bailey said.

Bailey and his neighbors are simply tired of it. He said there are numerous dumping sites in the area near California Avenue.

"It's a real barrier for those of us who want to care for the community well, and it makes it difficult when a company comes into your neighborhood and brings their trash from other job sites," Bailey said.

KDKA was there on Tuesday when one of those companies admitted to illegally dumping at the site.

"The owner just came out and talked to us," Bailey said. "He said we've been doing this for years, and he doesn't understand why people are making a fuss of it."

The owner said they own a property nearby, but not this space. When she asked why he's dumping, he declined to comment or provide his company name.

He said on Tuesday that a dumpster was on the way, and it was dropped off two hours later. It's unclear when this all will be cleaned up.

"As it rains and all this stuff decomposes and rats make homes in it, it just creates compounding issues," Bailey said. "I do feel this particular stretch of California Avenue is particularly undeserved."

KDKA reached out to Pittsburgh City Councilman Daniel Lavelle, who represents the North Side, for an interview to further discuss the matter, but didn't hear back on Tuesday.