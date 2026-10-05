Colleagues, neighbors remember Dr. Idris Evans at candlelight vigil

Colleagues of Dr. Idris Evans at UPMC Children's Hospital joined his neighbors at a candlelight vigil at a park in Edgewood on Sunday night.

"He was a staple in our department for many, many years," said Colleen Cooper, who worked in the same radiology department as Evans for the past decade. She fought back tears while speaking about Evans, who was stabbed to death in his home last month.

"[His loss has] been incredibly impactful on our department, especially most of the guys in the department; they were very close with him, and it's just been very challenging to process what has happened," Cooper said.

It's the person Evans was that has made his passing even more painful, Cooper added.

"He always made the day fun and lighthearted. Always brought a smile to everybody that he ever encountered," Cooper said. "He was just the best guy, the kindest heart and he's going to be very missed."

Evans had acted as a sedation doctor in the department, Cooper shared.

"Every single day, he tried to bring just humor to the kids and make them feel instantly comfortable, instantly at home, instantly just at ease," Cooper said.

A large group of UPMC Children's doctors attended the vigil. Cooper said her entire department was there. Many of them exchanged hugs as they arrived.

Beyond coworkers, Evan's loss has united his Edgewood community.

"We all feel it. We all have experienced it one way or another," said one neighbor.

"You don't have to know someone to feel their pain and to have empathy," said Ellie Hempel, another neighbor.

She can see Evans' house from her kitchen window.

"It's very overwhelming. It's extremely sad, and it's extremely frightening," Hempel said.

All of it is why coming together became so important. Cooper said it was helping her heal, adding it meant so much to see so many of the people who cared about Evans.

A question-and-answer session was held before the vigil in Edgewood down the street. Neighbors got the chance to ask questions to law enforcement and other officials.

"Sometimes, we have to, as public officials and the community leaders, you have to take the time to sit and talk to the community and sort of understand what they need," said Edgewood Police Chief Sylvan Altieri.