Wild Mouse set to return next month to Idlewild

Pittsburghers have all heard the news about the Steel Curtain rollercoaster reopening at Kennywood, but what about the little steel coaster at Idlewild Park that has been closed for almost a year?

Well, ride enthusiasts, listen up. The Wild Mouse rollercoaster returns later next month.

It is a sight that hasn't been seen, heard or felt in almost a year. But come the middle of June, the Wild Mouse will be back in the house for Idlewild's 148th summer season.

"It's quick, it's fast, it's got a lot of fun turns and dips, and people just really enjoy riding it," says Jeff Croushore, marking director of Idlewild & SoakZone "The ride is getting a complete electrical upgrade, including a new control system, new sensors along the ride and what we call the logics of the ride — everything including the chain, the chain linear, a new compressor for the ride. And it's going to be great."

And not only has this ride received a full mechanical makeover, but all the cars are getting re-skinned to bring back their classic look and design that they had when the ride first debuted at Idlewild in 1993.

"All the improvements will allow the ride to run five cars, which previously we were only running three. So, it will increase capacity and lead to shorter lines," Croushore said.

Above all, Idlewild hopes that the improvements made to the Wild Mouse will make for a better overall rider experience, and the park hopes the Wild Mouse will continue to be that great gateway coaster for all the young thrill seekers out there.

Again, the Wild Mouse will be back in action this June, but Idlewild has already opened daily for the season. For tickets and more information on all the family fun, click here.