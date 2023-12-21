Watch CBS News
Iconic Heinz Field ketchup bottle moved to Heinz History Center

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marks a new chapter for an iconic piece of the city of Pittsburgh. 

One of the two Heinz Ketchup bottles from the formerly named Heinz Field will be moved to a brand new location. 

It will now be placed and mounted on the Heinz History Center's southwest corner thanks to a partnership with Kraft Heinz and the history center. 

ketchupbottle2.png
As crews moved the iconic bottle, they began hoisting it into place at the Heinz History Center! KDKA

The southwest corner of the center is located at the corner of 12th and Smallman streets which puts the ketchup bottle just steps away from the historic Three Rives Stadium goalposts. 

Early this morning, the process began of moving the bottles to the history center and it's expected to be up and mounted later this morning. 

Prior to the naming rights of the Steelers' home being changed to Acrisure Stadium, the ketchup bottles were atop the end zone scoreboard. 

Check back with us on KDKA.com as well as our X and Facebook accounts for the finished product! 

First published on December 21, 2023 / 9:13 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

