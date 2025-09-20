Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-area ice rink evacuated after elevated carbon dioxide levels detected

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh-area ice rink was evacuated on Saturday after elevated levels of carbon dioxide were detected.

The USHL Fall Classic ice hockey tournament at the Alpha Ice Complex was halted Saturday afternoon after several children participating in the event reportedly started feeling ill inside the arena, according to Harmar Township police.

The fire department was dispatched and detected "high readings" of carbon dioxide.

screenshot-2025-09-20-202738.png
A Pittsburgh-area ice rink was evacuated on Saturday after elevated levels of carbon dioxide were detected. Photo Credit: Adam Balkin

As a precaution, the arena was evacuated, and the fire department began ventilating the arena and searching for the source of the gas.

No players or adults were transported from the scene.

Many high-level high school players from across the country have descended on Pittsburgh for the tournament, playing in front of scouts from the United States Hockey League, the top junior hockey league in the country.

