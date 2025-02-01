Ice Jams can cause blockages over rivers | Hey Ray

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ice on the rivers is certainly a sight to see. When the temperatures get cold enough, for long enough, our landscape seems to change as our normally flowing rivers take on a solid appearance.

We all know, though, that the ice will only stay as long as the temperatures stay cold enough. Once the temperatures start warming, the ice starts to melt. That melt is not very uniform, and this results in chunks of ice that break free, and are sent floating down the rivers.

These chunks of ice can lead to major issues. For starters, the ice flow can act like a natural bulldozer which can easily grind away things on the shoreline. If docks or boats are left out, they could be damaged or destroyed. It is always best to put your toys away when you are not playing with them.

The biggest issue is ice jams. This is where all those broken chunks of ice collect on river bends and tighter areas of the river, creating a dam of ice. This can lead to flooding, since the river still is trying to move water through its channel. Once this happens, you essentially have to wait for the ice to melt or move.

While an ice jam may look like it is stable, going out on a river with an ice jam is extremely dangerous. The jam is made up of many individual blocks of ice, and walking out can disturb the stability, causing a quick shift, almost like an avalanche.

The best-case scenario for frozen rivers is to have a gradual warming that causes a gradual melt. On the other hand, a quick warm up and rain can lead to big ice jam issues. While it is neat to see our rivers, creeks and stream covered in ice, they need to be monitored once it happens.