I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.

On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.

It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.

And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.