Watch CBS News
Local Community

I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway
I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.

On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.

It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.

And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 12:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.