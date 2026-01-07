Interstate 79 in Washington County fully reopens following early morning landslide

Interstate 79 northbound has fully reopened to traffic following a landslide.

The original story follows below.

A landslide has closed a portion of a major highway in Washington County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the landslide on Interstate 79 North caused "multiple rocks and dirt" to spill onto the roadway near mile marker 45.

Be aware: There has been a landslide with multiple rocks and dirt which came onto interstate 79 north near mile marker 45. All lanes are currently closed at this time as the roadway is getting cleared from debris — Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 7, 2026

PennDOT said that one lane is closed between exit 43 (Houston-Eighty Four) and exit 45 (Canonsburg).

Crews are on the scene attempting to clear the rock debris.

It's not known at this time if anyone was hurt as a result of the landslide.

A timeline has not been given for when all lanes will reopen, but PennDOT said they will reopen when it is safe.