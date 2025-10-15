Watch CBS News
One killed, one seriously injured in crash near rest stop on I-79

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an early morning crash on Interstate 79.

Just after 3 a.m., an SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer, which was parked on the right shoulder near the Bridgeville rest stop. 

The SUV then spun as a result, hit another truck parked on the shoulder, and came to a rest. 

The driver of the SUV, Travis Brown, was killed, and the female passenger with him was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

No one inside either of the trucks was hurt. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA on-air and online for the latest. 

