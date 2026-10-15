Husband of Pennsylvania doctor charged with killing her, setting her on fire inside home

The husband of a Pennsylvania doctor is charged with murder after authorities said he strangled his wife at their home and started a fire while their daughter was inside.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said in a news release that Jonathan Gatto was arrested and charged on Wednesday after a suspicious death and fire investigation at a home on Green Street.

Man charged with killing wife

Police said the investigation revealed that the 41-year-old woman's death was not caused by the fire on Saturday. Gatto is now facing several charges, including murder, abuse of a corpse, endangering the welfare of children and aggravated arson.

CBS affiliate WHP, citing court paperwork, reported that Gatto strangled his wife, 41-year-old Dr. Julia Pederson, and set her on fire while their 7-year-old daughter was asleep in the house.

During an interview, Gatto told police that their marriage wasn't good and they were trying to figure out how to talk to their daughter about getting a separation, WHP said.

Gatto told police that later that night he heard what sounded like a person falling down the stairs, but didn't find anyone, the TV station reported. He said he was awoken by the smoke detectors going off, and after getting their daughter out, he went back for Pederson but burned his hand, according to WHP.

Court paperwork said the coroner ruled Pederson's cause of death as homicide by multiple traumatic injuries, WHP said.

Victim remembered as "beloved pediatrician"

In a statement to the TV station, UPMC said Pederson was a "beloved pediatrician" who "devoted her career to caring for children and supporting families."

Dr. Julia Pederson (Photo: GoFundMe)

Pederson graduated from Harvard and earned her medical degree from Stanford School of Medicine, according to a GoFundMe set up in her name.

"Beyond her career, Julia cherished the simple joys of life," the GoFundMe says. "She lived in Harrisburg with her family and enjoyed exploring local nature preserves, reading, and learning to crochet. She was so much more than her professional accomplishments, she was a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother whose presence and love meant so much to those closest to her."

Court paperwork shows Gatto has a preliminary hearing scheduled for the morning of Oct. 28.