Reds pitcher Hunter Greene throws up on mound against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene threw up on the mound during Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

In the top of the first inning, the Pirates' Bryan Reynolds stepped into the batter's box to face Greene. After throwing a 95-mile-per-fastball to the Pirates outfielder, Greene bent over and threw up on the mound.

But it did not get any better for Greene, who remained in the game. Six pitches after vomiting, Reynolds hit a two-run home run off the Reds starting pitcher. The Pirates added one more run in the first and three runs in the third against Greene, who was pulled from the game after four innings.

In a post on the social media platform X, Charlie Goldsmith, who covers the Reds for The Enquirer, said Greene said he threw up after his last start on June 19 against the Pirates because he "was drinking so much water to get ready for the heat."

"I had a bunch of water in my system. I definitely hydrated too much. It was all water when I threw it up," Greene said after his last start, according to Goldsmith.