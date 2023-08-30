Hundreds of janitors union members rally Downtown for fair wages, benefits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of members represented by the SEIU janitors union hit the streets Wednesday morning, demanding fair wages and benefits for those who clean many of the buildings in Pittsburgh's Central Business District.

The march on Wednesday kicked off bargaining for a new contract. The current contract is set to expire on Oct. 31.

Many of them were characterized as essential workers during the pandemic and they now want to see better pay to help offset rising inflation and cost of living.

"We keep Downtown together, we keep Downtown clean and we have not had a significant raise in over four years," said janitor Steven Kelley.

"Is this the way we treat people who are essential? By making it so we can't afford to live in a decent place after all the hard work we do?"

Janitors at the rally also cited safety concerns about working Downtown, with many of them working at night.