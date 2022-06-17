Humane officers rescue missing dog found trapped in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh humane officers came to the rescue when a little, lost dog was found in the oddest of places.

The little dog ran off on June 10 after getting loose from its owner in Swisshelm Park, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said.

A search was organized to try to find the lost pup, but they couldn't locate it.

The dog eventually turned up, five days later, trapped under cement slabs. How the dog ended up there is unknown. The pup was dirty, muddy and needed some water but doing okay.

Animal Care and Control officers were called in and used pry bars to lift the cement and free the dog.

The dog had on a tag that said it is microchipped.