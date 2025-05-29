Pittsburgh wildlife center pauses intakes for some animals amid busiest season

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's wildlife helpline has been ringing off the hook, with people finding young animals that are hurt or alone.

Now, amid the beginning of the wildlife baby season, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has been forced to pause intakes for some animals.

"Some days we're getting in 50, 60 a day, and some days it's only about 20 to 30," said Katie Kefalos, director of wildlife rehabilitation.

"Every year, we're seeing a slight increase," she added.

Kefalos said they have baby critters that need round-the-clock feedings and months of preparation before they can go back to the wild.

At this time, the center can't take in any more young raccoons or young groundhogs because it needs to focus on the more than three dozen in its care right now. The center is still taking adults, though.

"We have a groundhog that is as young as needing to be in an incubator still and on hand-feeding every four hours. The other ones have started to graduate. They're self-feeding," she said.

But why are so many little raccoons and groundhogs needing help?

"Unfortunately, it's us humans. About 85% of the reason why these patients were brought in was because their parents were either tracked and relocated or, unfortunately, no longer with us," said Kefalos.

The center encourages people not to relocate animals they want to get out of attics or off properties. Instead, try what the center calls humane harassment techniques to get mom to move on her own without using any traps.

"She will take her young with her. It does take a few days. But raccoon moms and groundhog moms are a really stellar mothers," Kefalos said.

If you have animals that have become a nuisance on your property and you want them to leave, she said you should call the wildlife center's helpline, and officials will guide you on what to do. She said if they're in an attic, for example, the steps could include lining the space with rags soaked with distilled white vinegar or playing loud music.

Those adorable raccoons and groundhogs aren't the only species in the building. The center also has lots of opossums, squirrels, bunnies, birds of prey and songbirds.

"Trying to make sure that we give the best care to all of them is a task every single day," Kefalos said.

After the wild windstorm in April, HARP received almost 400 critters because of storm-related incidents and had to close its doors for about a week to take care of the massive influx.

"Every time we have to close our doors, either fully or partially to certain species, it hurts. We don't want to do that," she said.

If you find an animal in need of help, even if HARP is not accepting that species right now, just remember to call its wildlife helpline at 412-345-7300 x500.