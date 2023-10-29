Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Halloween adoption event

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for a furry companion this Halloween, the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its first Happy HARP-o-ween adoption event.

All animals adopted will receive vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and other services. Those adopting can also win prizes that include pet toys, discounts, and gift bags.

It starts on Halloween, which is Tuesday, and goes through Friday.

