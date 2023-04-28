Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh extends adoption hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is extending its adoption hours.

Starting May 2, the organization's East Side and North Side locations will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends, giving people extra time to come adopt an animal.

"Our goal is to give the animals in our care more opportunities to find loving, forever homes," said executive director Gerry Delon in a news release. "This change in hours allows HARP to better serve the community, making the adoption process as accessible and simple as possible."

Saying there's an "abundance" of animals in its care, the nonprofit is encouraging people to visit a shelter and adopt.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and tick protection. You can see all the animals looking for a new home on HARP's website.