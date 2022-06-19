Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh celebrates Father's Day with dog adoption discount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How does adding a new member to your family this Father's Day sound?

The Humane Animal Rescue is cutting dog adoption fees in half this weekend.

If you're looking to adopt an adult dog and give them a loving home, it will only cost $100, rather than the usual $200.

You can either head to the shelter or see the dogs available on their website at this link.

The shelter is open today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.