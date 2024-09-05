HUD awards $6 million to renovate dated Pittsburgh-area senior high-rise

CRAFTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The federal government has allocated more than $6 million to a senior high-rise in Crafton.

"I just started procedures, started calling different places, getting ready to move," said 73-year-old Yvonne Fields, who has been living at Crafton Towers for 7 years.

The elevators constantly break down, flood stains cover the carpet and the air conditioning system is outdated.

"I knew I wanted out of this building," Fields said.

Crafton Towers was built in 1974. Since then, there have been no major upgrades to the building. The elevators aren't big enough to move modern furniture and they always break down.

"I am proud to announce we are going to be investing $6 million here at Crafton Towers," said Adrianne Todman, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The news was met by applause from the residents like Fields who sat in the audience at Thursday's news conference.

"These investments are a twofer: to invest in affordable housing like this building but also to make sure we are doing it in a way that protects us against the storms and weather events to come," explained Todman.

The money will go toward an upgraded HVAC system, new windows, carpet, elevator modernization, solar panels along with so much more.

"That impresses me. It's just that they said it's going to take a little while to do. As long as I know it's coming, it gives me hope," said Fields.

About $69 million will be invested across the country into other buildings like Crafton Towers to preserve affordable housing in the high-demand market.