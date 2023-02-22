Greene County business says fake Facebook page is stealing from customers

CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Greene County business says someone copied their Facebook page and is allegedly ripping people off.

The people at Hoyle's Auto Salvage in Greene County don't want people to think that their operation is a fraud but they're running into a problem because someone's stolen their Facebook ad to change it a little bit and is allegedly ripping people off because of it.

Theresa Hoyle says they get a fair share of business via Facebook so they were pretty surprised when a man called to tell them he was going to pick up an engine he says he saw on the company's Facebook page. After sending $1,500 dollars via the Zell banking app to whom he thought were the Hoyles, he found out the ad was fake. He also said the person he messaged demanded cash and no credit card.

The family told the victim over the phone they've never had the engine and they didn't have his $1,500 either. When the Hoyles checked Facebook, they found the false ad and discovered a big red flag for people to look out for. The difference is all in the spelling. The real ad says Jim Hoyle's Auto Salvage the bogus ad says Jim Hoyle's Auto Savage.

"We just thought he was getting the pages confused but later that afternoon, we got another call asking the same thing," Theresa Hoyle said.

If you want to buy from an established business online and they just take cash, you may want to think twice.