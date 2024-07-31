A special recipe from Rania's kitchen called Howie's Salad | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This is a recipe with special meaning for Rania Harris. Katie is back in the kitchen helping her with the summer salad series.

Howie's Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Persian cucumbers - sliced

Cherry tomatoes

Artichoke hearts - halved

Hearts of palm - sliced

Diced roasted red peppers

Pitted Kalamata olives

Cubed Feta cheese

Dried cherries

Broccoli florets (blanched for just a minute – bright green in color)

Diced red onion

Grape leaves – cut into halves

Beets

Dressing:

Red wine vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Garnish:

Fresh basil leaves

Note:

I also would add almonds or cashews if I had some in my pantry.

Directions:

Combine the above ingredients together in a large bowl and dress with vinegar and olive oil to taste. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a large serving bowl and serve at room temperature.

Garnish with basil

You can make this salad as large or small as you wish. It's a great way to use leftover ingredients in your refrigerator or pantry and it's always a hit. I always make my salad completely vegetarian as this is my preference.