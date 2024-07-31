A special recipe from Rania's kitchen called Howie's Salad | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This is a recipe with special meaning for Rania Harris. Katie is back in the kitchen helping her with the summer salad series.
Howie's Salad
Ingredients
- Persian cucumbers - sliced
- Cherry tomatoes
- Artichoke hearts - halved
- Hearts of palm - sliced
- Diced roasted red peppers
- Pitted Kalamata olives
- Cubed Feta cheese
- Dried cherries
- Broccoli florets (blanched for just a minute – bright green in color)
- Diced red onion
- Grape leaves – cut into halves
- Beets
Dressing:
- Red wine vinegar
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Garnish:
- Fresh basil leaves
Note:
- I also would add almonds or cashews if I had some in my pantry.
Directions:
Combine the above ingredients together in a large bowl and dress with vinegar and olive oil to taste. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a large serving bowl and serve at room temperature.
Garnish with basil
You can make this salad as large or small as you wish. It's a great way to use leftover ingredients in your refrigerator or pantry and it's always a hit. I always make my salad completely vegetarian as this is my preference.