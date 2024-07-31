Watch CBS News
A special recipe from Rania's kitchen called Howie's Salad | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This is a recipe with special meaning for Rania Harris. Katie is back in the kitchen helping her with the summer salad series.

Howie's Salad

Ingredients

  • Persian cucumbers - sliced
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Artichoke hearts - halved
  • Hearts of palm - sliced
  • Diced roasted red peppers
  • Pitted Kalamata olives
  • Cubed Feta cheese
  • Dried cherries 
  • Broccoli florets (blanched for just a minute – bright green in color)
  • Diced red onion
  • Grape leaves – cut into halves
  • Beets

Dressing:

  • Red wine vinegar
  • Extra  virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Garnish:

  • Fresh basil leaves

Note:

  • I also would add almonds or cashews if I had some in my pantry.

Directions:

Combine the above ingredients together in a large bowl and dress with vinegar and olive oil to taste. Season to taste with salt and pepper.  Transfer the salad to a large serving bowl and serve at room temperature.

Garnish with basil

You can make this salad as large or small as you wish.  It's a great way to use leftover ingredients in your refrigerator or pantry and it's always a hit. I always make my salad completely vegetarian as this is my preference.

