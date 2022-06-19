How you and your children can beat the heat this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Extreme heat is in the forecast this week, and it's important to remember that fun in the sun can lead to heat illness and dehydration quickly for children.

But you can help beat the heat, pediatricians say, by hydrating the night before.

"If you start your tank at halfway, as the day goes on, you're going to come down. I want you to drink a bottle of water before you go to bed and another one before you start in the morning, so you start your day at a full tank," according to Dr. Richard So. "Then as you play, and you get dehydrated, you can actually just stay up in higher levels," So added.

If your child appears tired, cranky, or fatigued while outside playing, they may be suffering symptoms of dehydration.

Pediatricians say water is always best for battling dehydration, but sports drinks or even an ice cream cone can help cool them down.

If your child is experiencing heat cramps they'll need electrolytes and salt, like potato chips or pickle juice, in addition to water. A real red flag can be seen through exhaustion and vomiting. These are dangerous signs of possible heat stroke.

It could mean a child is fluid deficient and their body temperature is too hot.

"When you see a kid that's in the heat and they're vomiting, that's a tell-tale sign that that kid is in trouble, where, number one, the first thing you need to do is cool that kid down," Dr. So said.

The doctor says ice, a garden hose, or a pool are good ways to quickly cool a child's body temperature.

However, if your child is having changes in consciousness, seek medical care immediately.