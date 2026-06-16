How to watch today's West Virginia vs. Troy baseball game in the College World Series

West Virginia University's baseball team is facing an elimination game today against Troy in the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's how you can watch the game.

West Virginia (46-16) lost 5-2 to North Carolina on Sunday, handing the Mountaineers their first defeat since late May.

With Sunday's loss, West Virginia moved into the losers' bracket of the College World Series and have a chance to stay alive today against Troy.

Last week, WVU beat Troy (39-31) 5-2 in the opening round of the tournament.

WVU's College World Series game against Troy this afternoon will get underway at 2 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field and the game will air on ESPN.

If WVU beats Troy this afternoon, the Mountaineers will have a chance for redemption with a rematch against North Carolina at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The loser of today's WVU-Troy game will be eliminated from the College World Series.

WPIAL well-represented on WVU's baseball roster

Four players from Pittsburgh-area high schools are on WVU's roster this season.

Sophomore utility player Gavin Kelly attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic and played in 61 games for the Mountaineers this season, racking up 90 hits in 240 at-bats with 57 RBIs and 43 walks.

Freshman infielder Matthew Robaugh attended Trinity and has 7 hits for WVU in 19 games this season.

Sophomore catcher Creed Erdos (Seneca Valley) and redshirt freshman pitcher JD Costanzo (North Allegheny) have each made a handful of appearances this season for WVU.