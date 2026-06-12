West Virginia defeats Troy 7-5 in College World Series

Tyrus Hall hit the tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Ian Korn held Troy to one run in his longest relief appearance of the season, and West Virginia beat the Trojans 7-5 Friday in a meeting of teams making their first appearances in the College World Series.

Hall hit a two-run double in the second inning and came up in the eighth with two runners on against Zach Crotchfelt. With the infield pulled in, Hall chopped the ball over first base for a two-run lead.

Korn, the Division II pitcher of the year at Seton Hill last year, steadied the Mountaineers after Troy knocked out Chansen Cole in the third inning. Korn (6-1) went six innings and allowed two hits, including Jimmy Janicki's tying home run in the seventh.

Little-used reliever Ben McDougal came on with a runner on base and two outs in the ninth and got Janicki to foul out for his first save.

Before Hall's winning hit, Crotchfelt (7-3) hadn't given up a run in 11 1/3 innings over five appearances.

When does West Virginia play next?

West Virginia (46-15), which has won 18 of its last 21 games, will play Sunday against the winner of Friday night's Mississippi-North Carolina game. Troy (38-31) will face the loser in an elimination game Sunday.

The CWS opener started with some excitement when West Virginia leadoff man Armani Guzman stole home to open the scoring. He took a big lead off third base against left-hander Benjamin Stubbs and came hard down the line. The pitch was high, and the headfirst-sliding Guzman was able to get his left hand onto the plate just ahead of Janicki's tag. It was the first straight steal of home in the CWS since 2000, and Guzman's school-record 39th steal of the season.