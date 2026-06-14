How to watch tonight's West Virginia vs. North Carolina baseball game in the College World Series

West Virginia University's baseball team is facing North Carolina this evening in the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's how you can watch the game.

WVU (46-15) defeated Troy 7-5 on Friday, winning the team's first-ever College World Series game, continuing the Mountaineers' hot streak dating back to late May.

The Mountaineers have won their last six games, beating Wake Forest and Kentucky in the Morgantown Regional and Cal Poly in the Super Regional before defeating Troy on Friday.

WVU's College World Series game against North Carolina this evening will get underway at 7 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field and the game will air on ESPN.

The winner of the WVU-North Carolina game will advance to the next round and play on Wednesday at 2 p.m., while the loser of the game will face the winner of Troy-Ole Miss at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

WPIAL well-represented on WVU's baseball roster

Four players from Pittsburgh-area high schools are on WVU's roster this season.

Sophomore utility player Gavin Kelly attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic and played in 60 games for the Mountaineers this season, racking up 89 hits in 236 at-bats with 57 RBIs and 43 walks.

Freshman infielder Matthew Robaugh attended Trinity and has 7 hits for WVU in 19 games this season.

Sophomore catcher Creed Erdos (Seneca Valley) and redshirt freshman pitcher JD Costanzo (North Allegheny) have each made a handful of appearances this season for WVU.