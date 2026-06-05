How to watch today's West Virginia University baseball game vs. Cal Poly in the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament

West Virginia University is hosting Cal Poly this afternoon in the Super Regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament. Here's how to watch the game.

WVU earned its spot in the NCAA tournament Super Regionals by winning the Morgantown Regional in dramatic fashion.

The Mountaineers (43-15) won three straight elimination games in the loser's bracket of the Morgantown Regional, beating Kentucky 6-5 in 10 innings on Monday night to advance to the Super Regionals.

"It was just truly a beautiful week of baseball, and getting to spend more time with these kids is always the goal," said head coach Steve Sabins after winning the Morgantown Region, adding that he thinks that West Virginia has the best college baseball atmosphere in the country.

"Sing that song, West Virginia!" ESPN said, sharing a video clip Monday night that showed players and fans singing John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" song, which is the theme song for the state of West Virginia.

SING THAT SONG, WEST VIRGINIA!



What a moment in Morgantown. This is why we love college baseball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GckCPLI9jT — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2026

WVU is in the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament for the third straight season and aiming to qualify for the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regional series between West Virginia and Cal Poly (39-22) will air at 12 p.m. this afternoon on ESPN2.

The winner of the Super Regional series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which is held in a double elimination bracket format, followed by a best-of-three championship series.

WPIAL well-represented on WVU's baseball roster

Four players from Pittsburgh-area high schools are on WVU's roster this season.

Sophomore utility player Gavin Kelly attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic and played in 57 games for the Mountaineers this season, racking up 85 hits in 223 at-bats with 56 RBIs and 41 walks.

Freshman infielder Matthew Robaugh attended Trinity and has 7 hits for WVU in 19 games this season.

Sophomore catcher Creed Erdos (Seneca Valley) and redshirt freshman pitcher JD Costanzo (North Allegheny) have each made a handful of appearances this season for WVU.