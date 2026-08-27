How to watch tonight's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game in Week 3 of the NFL preseason schedule

It's the final night of the preseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team prepares to take on the Buffalo Bills. Here's how you can watch tonight's game as the regular season awaits.

The Steelers will wrap up their preseason schedule tonight when they face the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh won its first game of the preseason, beating the Packers 28-9 in Mike McCarthy's debut as the team's new head coach, replacing Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after 19 years with the organization.

During last week's 17-0 loss to the New York Jets, quarterback duties were split between Will Howard and Drew Allar.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 21: Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second quarter of a preseason game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

It's unclear whether Aaron Rodgers is expected to take the field for tonight's game. Rodgers, who has said this will be his final NFL season, did not play in either of the team's first two preseason games.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Bills game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Bills can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Coverage begins with Steelers Kickoff at 6:30 p.m., and KDKA's Bob Pompeani will be on the call with Charlie Batch in the booth.

The Extra Point postgame show will air after the game, followed by a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call and KDKA-TV News at 11:00.

Editor's note: Tonight's primetime lineup of CBS shows, including the CBS Evening News, Big Brother, Ghosts, and Elsbeth, will air on KDKA+.

What is the Steelers' full regular season schedule?