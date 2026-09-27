How to watch today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 3 of the NFL schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are squaring off today in an AFC North matchup during Week 3 of the NFL schedule. Here's how you can watch today's game.

Pittsburgh (1-1) plays host to today's game and looks to get back into the win column after the Steelers offense struggled heavily in a 20-3 road loss to the New England Patriots one week ago.

Aaron Rodgers threw one interception and was sacked four times in the loss.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacked during a game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati (2-0) has won both of its games this season so far, beating Tampa Bay 33-27 and Houston 20-6. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has 461 passing yards and three touchdowns in the two wins with one interception.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

The Steelers vs. Bengals game can be streamed in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app.

NFL+, which is the NFL's subscription service, is where fans who live out of market can stream the game.

If the AFC North matchup is not available in your region, you can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Bengals game on cable?

Today's game between the Steelers and Bengals will air on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

Ian Eagle will be on the play-by-play call for CBS with analysis from Ross Tucker.

Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff on KDKA-TV. After the game, you can catch postgame analysis and more on KDKA+ with The Extra Point and a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

The Steelers enter the Week 3 matchup against Cincinnati as 3.5-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of Steelers' schedule?

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, 9:30 a.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Friday, Nov. 27, vs. Denver Broncos, 3 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Date/Time TBD, vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, at Baltimore Ravens

What is the rest of Bengals' schedule?