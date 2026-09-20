Patriots shut down Aaron Rodgers and Steelers, 20-3, in home opener at Gillette Stadium

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

TreVeyon Henderson ran for a 39-yard touchdown in his season debut, Eli Ponder added a 19-yard fumble recovery for a score and the New England Patriots' defense smothered Aaron Rodgers on the way to a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

With the victory, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel avoided just the second 0-2 start of his eight-year coaching career.

Drake Maye finished 14 of 22 for 208 yards and an interception. Romeo Doubs, who had no catches in his Patriots debut last week, had a 63-yard catch in the third quarter to set up Andy Borregales' second field goal of the game.

But it was the New England defense that set the tone. A year after leading the Steelers to a win in New England, Rodgers struggled to deal with the Patriots' pressure. The 42-year-old quarterback fumbled twice, including the one that led to Ponder's score.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez also shadowed Steelers receiver DK Metcalf at times, forcing Rodgers to look for other options in the passing game.

Rodgers finished 23 of 39 for 187 passing yards, an interception and was sacked four times. Metcalf had only four catches for 27 yards.

New England Patriots' Christian Elliss (53) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers (8), Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Foxboro, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Patriots moved to the Pittsburgh 34 on their opening drive before Rhamondre Stevenson was stripped on a run near the sideline by linebacker Nick Herbig, giving the ball back to the Steelers. Stevenson also lost two fumbles in last season's loss to Pittsburgh.

But a 15-yard taunting penalty on Jalen Ramsey on the play pushed the start of the ensuing drive back to the Steelers 16, and Pittsburgh quickly went three-and-out.

Following a 19-yard punt return by Marcus Jones, the Patriots took over with Henderson replacing Stevenson. Three plays later, Henderson found a crease and sprinted free for a 39-yard TD run.

Leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, New England's defense dialed up more pressure on Rodgers, first with Christian Barmore's strip-sack that led to Ponders' TD. On the Steelers' next series, Rodgers was sacked for the third time on the day, forcing a quick three-and-out.

The Steelers were threatening on the Patriots 17 with less than five minutes to play before a short pass by Rodgers intended for Germie Bernard was bobbled and intercepted by rookie linebacker Gabe Jacas.

Injuries

Steelers: S Jaquan Brisker was shaken up in the first quarter but walked off on his own power. RB Rico Dowdle left in the second quarter with a toe issue.

Patriots: RG Mike Onwenu left late in the first quarter after having his right ankle rolled up on by T.J. Watt as he dove in to assist a sack of Drake Maye. Onwenu got up on his own power but had to hop to a waiting cart. ... LB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), TE Eli Raridon (thigh), S Dell Pettus (ankle) and CB Marcus Jones all exited in the second quarter. ... S Craig Woodson (shoulder) exited in the third quarter.

Up next

Steelers: Host the Bengals next Sunday.

Patriots: Visit Jaguars next Sunday.