How social media could be harming your child's attention span

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many kids spend hours on social media platforms, aimlessly scrolling through video after video.

But some reports suggest it could be harming their attention span.

We all know how addicting scrolling on our smartphones can be. And for kids and teens, all that screentime and all that attention are taking away from face-to-face interactions.

Pediatric psychologists say there is currently no concrete evidence indicating that regularly scrolling through videos on social media can impact a child's attention span long-term.

However, in the short term, it could make it harder for them to concentrate in class or complete an assignment, which they think is boring.

So what can you do? Limit their screen time.

And if they are going to engage with screens, parents should do it with them.

"Limiting access is certainly the only way that I know of. All the conversations and lecturing of a child is not going to do a thing because the captivation of screens is far more powerful than anything a parent is going to say," Dr. Michael Manos of the Cleveland Clinic said.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids under four should have no more than one hour of screen time a day, while older kids should have no more than two.

If your child is throwing tantrums when you take away their phones or tablet, it could be worth it to consult with a professional, according to experts.

