5 people, including 1-month-old child, taken to hospital after Shaler Township fire

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Five people, including a 1-month-old child, were taken to the hospital after a fire in Shaler Township on Friday.

Crews were called to the house fire on Fall Run Road around 9:45 p.m. Police said five people, including a 1-month-old and another child, got out of the house but were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time. 

Multiple firefighters also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on January 13, 2023 / 11:07 PM

