Two adults, one child killed in overnight Kittanning house fire

Two adults and one child were killed when a massive fire broke out overnight in Kittanning Borough.

The fire broke out early Monday morning before 4 a.m. at a duplex home along North Grant Avenue that was fully engulfed by flames with large amounts of smoke pouring from the structure.

Kittanning Hose Company 6 Fire Chief Scott Kline says that the fire started on the back side of the duplex in one of the units and then spread to the other unit.

Chief Kline says that crews made it to the second floor or the home before having to evacuate. Two adults were ultimately found dead in a bedroom and a child was found dead, as well. The names of the victims have not been released.

Two other children living with the family, ages 7 and 5, ran out of the home and went to a neighbor for help, Chief Kline said. The two children were not injured.

A massive fire broke out early Monday morning along North Grant Avenue in Kittanning. Submitted

Janet Kasprack has lived on the other side of the duplex home for 25 years and says she woke up to a neighbor who knocked on the door and told her his steps were on fire. She says the fire then quickly spread from there.

"It's very hard to watch your house burn down," Kasprack said. "I appreciate everybody's help. Thank you to all the firefighters and everybody that's there helping. Even the neighbors that are coming to help.

Kasprack says she hurried up and ran back to her house, got her paralyzed husband dressed and out of bed before paramedics and police officers helped get him out of the home.