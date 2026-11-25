Hopewell High School is headed into the WPIAL championship game without its head coach while the district continues to investigate a fight at last week's team dinner.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hopewell Area School District said Matt Mottes will remain suspended ahead of the game against Avonworth while it conducts "a thorough investigation" into an altercation between Mottes, the student team manager and a parent at the team dinner on Nov. 19.

"John Rosa will continue to lead our football program as interim head coach, alongside our assistant coaching staff," the district's statement said. "We have full confidence in their ability to lead, support, and prepare our student-athletes as they head into Saturday's WPIAL Class 3A Football Championship."

Mottes was suspended before last week's semi-final playoff game against Propel Braddock Hills. The Vikings went on to win 66-60 in overtime.

Hopewell will play Avonworth, the defending 3A champions, at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Calling Mottes' suspension "an active personnel matter," the district declined to comment further. No details have been released about last week's alleged altercation.

The Hopewell Township Police Department chief confirmed on Tuesday that Mottes will not be charged.

All WPIAL championship games, including Hopewell-Avonworth, will air on KDKA+.