Suspect accused of killing 16-year-old boy arrested in Westmoreland County after 2-year search

A man accused of killing a 16-year-old and injuring another teen in a shooting in 2024 was arrested in Westmoreland County.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 20-year-old Darien Wallace was taken into custody in Trafford on Wednesday. He was wanted in connection with a double shooting in Braddock on Margaretta Street on April 1, 2024. Authorities said 16-year-old Jeramyah Pollard was killed in the shooting, and another teen was injured. The second teen was never identified by law enforcement.

Wallace — who was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm — was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after police tracked him to a home on West Inwood Road, officials said. Investigators recovered an AR-style pistol, ammunition and multiple magazines inside the residence.

Wallace was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

Wallace had been on the run since the double shooting in Braddock. Investigators said a group of people had been involved in a fight at a Braddock park. After the fight, some people involved went to a home on Moody Street. Police said Wallace then left the home on Moody Street with a handgun and pursued the group. He caught up with them and fatally shot Pollard, according to authorities.