Teenager wanted in connection with Pittsburgh-area double shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a teenager wanted on a charge of homicide after a shooting in Braddock killed a 16-year-old and injured another juvenile.

Allegheny County police said they're searching for 18-year-old Darien Wallace, who is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting last Monday.

#PleaseShare: County Police are searching for 18-year-old Darien Wallace in connection with a double shooting in Braddock.



Full Release: https://t.co/APQ1rZn9Nh pic.twitter.com/LTFXoLYGGi — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) April 8, 2024

Dispatchers were notified of a shooting on Margaretta Street shortly before 8 p.m. on April 1. When first responders got there, they found 16-year-old Jeramyah Pollard dead. Another teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Braddock police called in the Allegheny County police's homicide unit to investigate.

Through witness interviews, detectives said they determined a group of people had been involved in a fight at a park in Braddock. Shortly after, some people involved arrived at a residence on Moody Street.

Police said Wallace left the home with a handgun and began pursuing the group. He caught up with them a short time later and shot Pollard, detectives said. The second victim was also shot.

Police are now searching for Pollard, who they said is potentially armed and dangerous. If you see him, don't approach and call 911 instead. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.