Man wounded in Homewood North shooting expected to survive, police say

A man who was shot four times in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood on Sunday evening is expected to survive.

KDKA-TV's crew saw at least 20 evidence markers at the scene, the corner of Frankstown and Sterrett.

Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Two separate ShotSpotter alerts were issued, totaling 31 rounds, a police spokesperson said.

As officers headed to the scene, they found a man just a few blocks away on the 7300 block of Race Street who had been shot.

The man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his extremities, including his arms and legs. At this moment, they put that number at four shots.

When he was taken to a hospital, he was conscious and alert and speaking to officers, police said, however, he wasn't forthcoming with information.

The man was last listed in stable condition.

Police are now reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage. There's no word from police on any suspects related to the shooting.