Hit-and-run in Homewood leaves bicyclist in critical condition

A hit-and-run between a bicyclist and a car tied up traffic in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The incident sent the man on the bike to the hospital, and police went searching for the vehicle involved.

It happened at Bennett and North Homewood Avenue after a man on his bike, 60 years old, went to make a turn and was struck by a motorist who, according to investigators, fled the scene.

Around 7 a.m., Raub Robinson was walking toward the crossroads at Bennett and North Homewood, just minutes after the violent collision.

"I saw all the blue flags on the ground. I thought there must have been; to me, it looked like a homicide that happened right here in the morning," Robinson recalled. "They didn't stop. It's not a dog or a cat. You see a person on a bike. A bike."

Police were able to see the car involved, a 2011 silver Hyundai Elantra, thanks to a video camera above the intersection.

Police eventually found that vehicle, but they aren't saying where it was located. The driver, however, has not been found.

Dorian Hall says, while incidents happen, for the most part, you can survive on two wheels in the city of Pittsburgh as long as you keep your eyes open and drivers do the same.

"It's not dangerous here. You just [have to] be careful, that's all," Hall said.

Investigators say the victim of the hit-and-run remains in critical condition in an area hospital.