Suspect in custody following late-night shooting in Homestead

A 37-year-old suspect is in custody after a late-night shooting in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, county 911 was alerted to a shooting at a home on East 13th Avenue.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joseph Poole. He was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Poole was taken into custody and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is waiting for arraignment.