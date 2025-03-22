Homer City Generating Station towers taken down in Indiana County

Southern Indiana County's skyline is forever changed as the smokestacks and towers from the former Homer City Generating Station were imploded on Saturday morning after over 50 years of standing proudly above the land.

All four smokestacks of the former coal fired power plant and the three cooling towers were imploded one after another while people from far and wide, came out to watch.

Dozens of people gathered on the hilltop of the Neal Family Farm to see this spectacle.

Brian Neal's family has been on this land for four generations and he grew up with this plant in his back yard. He says it's going to be different not having these local landmarks here anymore.

"Everybody looks for that when they are coming towards Homer City," said Neal. "You'd look for the smoke plum and know you were heading home; knew you were getting close. It's going to be a big change not seeing that there."

The implosions were done by Frontier Industrial Corp out of Buffalo, New York and a local redevelopment group to make way for the area to be converted into a natural gas facility sometime in the future.

And while most of the demolition seems to have gone well, a portion of the once 1,217-foot tower is still standing. Sources tell KDKA it'll be demoed later this week if it doesn't fall on its own.

As soon as the last remaining stack is brought down, that's when clean up can begin at the sight and then of course, redevelopment.