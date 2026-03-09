Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Somerset County, state police say

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder in Somerset County on Monday morning, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release on X that troopers were called to a home on Locust Street in Somerset Township around 2 a.m. on Monday for the reported shooting. At the home, investigators found one person dead near the back of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

State police said the homeowner told investigators that he was awakened by loud banging on his kitchen window and a man demanding to be let in. The news release said the man broke a window and attempted to enter the home. The homeowner told authorities he warned the man that he was armed and then shot him when he continued attempting to enter the home.

The preliminary investigation found that the homeowner, who was detained and taken to the state police barracks in Somerset, was acting in self-defense. The investigation continues, state police said. The identity of the man shot and killed was not released as of Monday evening.

No other information was released on Monday. Anyone with information can contact the state police barracks in Somerset at 814-445-4104.