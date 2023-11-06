Homeless encampment in Downtown Pittsburgh to be cleared on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is set to clear a Downtown homeless encampment.

The camp is on First Avenue, and it is supposed to be vacated on Tuesday.

Ken Behrend said he is relieved that the city is shutting down the camp, which is outside his law office on First Avenue.

"I've seen fights go on, people screaming at each other, hitting each other," Behrend said.

Attorney Bart Beier also works in the Fort Pitt Commons office and says it is time.

"I hope that the mayor has provided another space for them," Beier said. "I certainly feel some compassion. On the other hand, it's frightening to come down here at night."

Mayor Ed Gainey's communications director told KDKA-TV last week that people living at the camp have been victimized by predatory behavior. Numerous reports of theft, sexual violence and drug activity played a role in the city's decision to shut it down.

Organizations like Light of Life Rescue Mission are trying to help.

"Our outreach team has already been reaching out every day, they have been going out there," executive director Jerrel Gilliam said. "They will be there tomorrow. Have a presence there. Give them options."

Options like a hot meal, a place to stay overnight or in some cases longer.

"Some are not ready," Gilliam said. "Some are traumatized because of post-traumatic stress, some of our military citizens have to deal with some of that. Some are choosing it as a lifestyle."

The city said the deadline to leave is Tuesday at 5 p.m. But whether or not the city will enforce the deadline is unclear. KDKA-TV received part of this statement from a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson:

"However, it's unlikely the city will physically start the process at that time — it's the end of the work day for city staff — and removal will likely be later in the week."

The city says it will store items for 90 days for those people transitioning to other housing. KDKA-TV was told the clearing of the encampment will not impact the nearby Grant Street encampment.

