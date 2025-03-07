The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, Trace Brewing Women's businesses event and Cookies and Comedy | KDKA Weekend Planner

This weekend a whole new lineup of events will be happening in Pittsburgh, here's some of the events to check out.

Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show

This Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is from March 7-16 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown.

The event is deemed the largest home show in America and it's happening right here in Pittsburgh. It will have over 1,500 exhibits and feature luxury home products. There will be different sections including The Kitchen Idea Center featuring the latest kitchen trends, and the Home Interior Galleries which will feature furniture, accessories, lighting, and more showcased by design professionals.

The event is hosted at different times each day and for more information about ticketing and event details be sure to visit the website.

Trace Brewing's Women-Owned Businesses event

The Women-Owned Businesses event will be hosted by Trace Brewing in Bloomfield on Sunday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The brewing team asks the community to come out and support the local community by shopping from small, local, women-owned businesses in honor of National Women's Month.

The event is free and family-friendly and more details can be found on Trace Brewing's Facebook page.

Cookies and Comedy Film Festival

The Cookies and Comedy Film Festival will be in Lawrenceville Saturday at Row House Cinemas.

The event will feature comedic film screenings, live comedy acts by multiple comedians, question and answers sessions, networking opportunities and an award ceremony that will feature a cookie table.

For more information about the event including featured acts and ticketing, visit the official website.