Program works to help gun owners who might be experiencing crisis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nationwide program is working to help gun owners who might be experiencing a crisis.

They are taking the weapons out of their hands with no questions asked. The Hold my Guns program partners with local gun shops to provide safe, private and off-site storage options that gun owners can use voluntarily.

Here locally, Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park is a partner with the program. Josh Rowe, the shop's co-owner, said the shop wants to help ensure that there is a mechanism in place that gives people a safe place to store their weapons temporarily.

"We ask no questions as far as the purpose for holding the guns, turning the over to us," Rowe said. "We will hold them for up to a year."

To get the gun back, the shop will make sure the person who turned it in has not become prohibited in the meantime. The shop will also make sure that the person is well enough to have the gun returned to them.

By the way, the risk of harm is not the only reason people can use the program. The service is also available to people who might not have a safe at home and do not want their guns around while going on an extended vacation or having company over.