Pittsburgh woman charged after hit-and-run at Rivers Casino garage, police say

A woman is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash inside the Rivers Casino garage on Pittsburgh's North Shore that injured two people over the weekend.

Authorities said officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were called to the casino just after 4 a.m. on Sunday for a driver of a vehicle who crashed into the vestibule, hit two people, and took off.

Court records said when officers arrived, they found "approximately half of the glass walls of the fourth-floor vestibule shattered with broken glass and metal pillars laying [sic] on the ground." They quickly identified that the car was registered and driven by 30-year-old Jasmaine Aiken.

In the criminal complaint, officers said the casino's first aid staff "believed [a man's] left shoulder was dislocated." A woman suffered "minor cuts, abrasions and was complaining of head pain," according to the criminal complaint.

Police said security footage showed "the silver Jeep stopped in the lane for travel through the parking lot," and Aiken's hands were "over the center console [not on the steering wheel]," before she accelerated, crashed into the vestibule, reversed and fled.

The man told first responders that he was standing outside the vestibule when the Jeep stopped in front of him, and he saw "what he thought to be two people inside the Jeep who appeared to be fighting" before the incident.

Hours later, Aiken turned herself in and told police, "she thought her foot was on the [brake], but it was on the gas pedal, and she panicked after the crash and left."

She's facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault. KDKA reached out to the casino for comment. A spokesperson said it has nothing to add beyond the police reports.