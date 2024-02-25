Historical Society of Carnegie celebrates 150th birthday of Pirates legend Honus Wagner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Festivities continued in Allegheny County on Saturday as the Historical Society of Carnegie celebrated the 150th birthday of baseball and Pirate legend Honus Wagner.

Often considered one of the greatest short stops to hit the baseball diamond, Wagner grew up in Carnegie before going on to play for his hometown ballclub in the early 1900s.

In honor of what would have been his 150th birthday on Saturday, a number of special guests came out to honor the baseball legend, including former Pirates' announcer Lanny Frattare.

"Honus Wagner has meant so much to Pittsburgh," Frattare said. "What I'm excited about as a former Pirates broadcaster is that the legacy of Honus Wagner will never die because there's too many men and women in Carnegie that won't let that happen."

Wagner played all 17 years of his MLB career with the Pirates and then became a manager and coach with the club.

In that time, he helped the Pirates to their first world championship in 1909.