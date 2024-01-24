Pittsburgh leaders deny plan to bring volcano to South Side restaurant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's Historic Review Commission denied a restaurant's application for a volcano on East Carson Street.

The commission denied restaurant owner Steve Zumoff's design application for a new tiki-style restaurant at the corner of East Carson and South 24th streets on the South Side, according to NEXTpittsburgh. It's the former location of the Double Wide Grill.

As reported by NEXTpittsburgh, the proposal for Spork Island Trading Co. featured palm trees, thatched tiki hut umbrellas and a volcano that sits on the corner of 24th Street. The island-themed plan was shot down by the Historic Review Commission during a meeting on Dec. 6, 2023.

"This as it is in front of us, in front of me, it can only be rejected because it just does not, even though the building is not contributing, this is not the answer," said Lucia M. Aguirre, chairperson of the Historic Review Commission, during the meeting. "This is not what we want to set a precedent for this district or any historic district in the city."

NEXTpittsburgh reported that some people at the Dec. 6, 2023 meeting urged the commissioners to deny the application.

Dave Green was the only Historic Review Commission member to vote against denying the application, NEXTpittsburgh reported, adding that Zumoff did not respond to requests for comment about modifying plans or if he will appeal or not.