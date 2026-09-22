Rural King eyed as potential anchor tenant at Lower Burrell's Hillcrest Shopping Center

It has been two years since Nassimi Realty announced the purchase of the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County. At the time, the hope was to lure a major retailer back to the plaza.

As of Tuesday, they may have found their big anchor chain.

The store, called Rural King, is a family-owned retailer and a one-stop shop for everything from farm supplies, clothing, tools, lawn and garden equipment, pet supplies and more.

Lower Burrell Mayor Chris Fabry said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday that while this is not a done deal, it is a big step forward in revitalizing the Hillcrest Shopping Center, which has its fair share of available space.

"The possible addition of Rural King could have a tremendous effect on Lower Burrell," said Fabry. "Providing an anchor store in a plaza that will soon be welcoming the Western PA Federal Credit Union as well. They would bring in shoppers from surrounding areas who may try our growing list of restaurants, shop at our smaller stores and potentially look at the new housing plan."

Nassimi Realty boasts on its website that a leasing spot is available for an 80,000-square-foot store, which is likely what Rural King would be interested in if, in fact, they decide to move into the community.

While there is a lot of optimism around this announcement, this isn't a done deal.

KDKA-TV reached out to both Nassimi Realty and Rural King for official comment on this story but has not heard back.