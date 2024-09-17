Developers aim to revitalize dormant Westmoreland County shopping center

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- In August, New York-based Nassimi Realty announced they had purchased the Hillcrest Shopping Center off Route 56 in Lower Burrell. They aim to take the shopping center and revitalize it, luring new businesses to vacant storefronts and improving stores that are already there.

According to Karen Rushnock, the salon leader at Cost Cutters Hair Salon in the plaza, that is exactly what they are doing.

"They were on the ball very fast," said Rushnock. "The second that they bought the place, there have been for lease signs, everything has been moving very fast. I have seen maintenance men in and out of these buildings. It seems like they are putting their right foot forward."

City officials KDKA-TV spoke with on Tuesday said they have met with Nassimi, and the discussions about the revitalization have gone very well.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Chris Fabray says that the city is fully invested in helping Nassimi to bring this plaza back to its former glory.

Rushnock says that is a good thing.

"This town needs something, I always say that," said Rushnock. "We have the mills that got closed down, there is nothing up there, this is kind of dead. We have the new ALDI and Starbucks that's going in, which is awesome, but we should do it here. This is such a good area, and it is in the heart of Burrell. I feel like it would bring so many more people in."

