Hill District street renamed after Major Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Honoring one of the most famous sons of the Hill District, the neighborhood has officially renamed a street after Major Harris.

The corner of Elmore Street and Bently Drive now bears the name of the Hall of Famer.

While playing at Brashear High School, he threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to beat Indiana High School. He then went on to lead West Virginia University to its first-ever undefeated season.

Harris said he hopes seeing his name in their neighborhood will inspire folks and make an impact in the Hill District community.

"Anytime you can see somebody, see them, talk to them, and different things like that, and then you see a street named after them, you think, 'man I can get that done,'" Harris said.

West Virginia University retired Major Harris' No. 9 jersey last year.